ORG Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.