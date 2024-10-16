The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

