Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sempra Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.