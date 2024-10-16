ORG Partners LLC Has $152,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $638.02 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $600.97 and its 200 day moving average is $558.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

