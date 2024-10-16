ORG Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $200.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.