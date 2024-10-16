ORG Partners LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $200.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
