ORG Partners LLC Sells 7,508 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

