ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

NYSE CMG opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

