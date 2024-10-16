ORG Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.