ORG Partners LLC Sells 20,440 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DBMF opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $962.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

