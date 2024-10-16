ORG Partners LLC Sells 34 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,562.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,559.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,560.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

