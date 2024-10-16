Sapient Capital LLC Invests $32,000 in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Fathom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 50.9% during the second quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fathom by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

