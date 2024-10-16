Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 133,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 287,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

