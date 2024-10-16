ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 52.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

