116 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

