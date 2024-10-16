ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.43, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

