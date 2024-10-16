Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,485 SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Global Dow ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGT opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.90.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

