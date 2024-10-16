ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 182 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

