ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 146 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $164,341,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.3 %

DKS stock opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day moving average of $210.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

