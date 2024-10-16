264 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.