637 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 6.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

