ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $31,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AZEK by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AZEK by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.