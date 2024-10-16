ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $40,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Vistra Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

