ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $444.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $454.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.79.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

