1,523 Shares in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Purchased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUCK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 259,069 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,180,000 after buying an additional 36,419 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 399,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Simplify Stable Income ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

