ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KURE opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.69. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.51.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese stocks in the health care sector. KURE was launched on Feb 1, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

