ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,127 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,687,000.

Shares of KBA opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $220.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.50.

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

