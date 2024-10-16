ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in News by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

