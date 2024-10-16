ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $68,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 130.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,860 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth $6,093,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 47.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 175,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,015,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 2.0 %

RTO stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.2034 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.