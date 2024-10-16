ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $99,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

