iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,446 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

TLT stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.