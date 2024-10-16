Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 739 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

