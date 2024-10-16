Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

