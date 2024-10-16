Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 582,123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,394,000 after buying an additional 191,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,819,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 601.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW opened at $212.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $214.40.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

