Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 962.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 8,262.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Mercury General by 112.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.
Mercury General Stock Performance
Shares of MCY stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Mercury General Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.
Mercury General Profile
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mercury General
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.