UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,325 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 365.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,640,000 after acquiring an additional 627,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,025,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.