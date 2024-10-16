Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,412,000 after acquiring an additional 238,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,756 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,465,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,274,184,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

