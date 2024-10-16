Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,951,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

