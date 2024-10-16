Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total transaction of $247,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,143.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.