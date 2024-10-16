Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,343.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,343.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

