Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average of $168.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.