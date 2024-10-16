Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,073,000 after buying an additional 1,347,571 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $22,697,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,134,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

