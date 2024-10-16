Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $253,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth $3,079,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 138.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 12.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE E opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

