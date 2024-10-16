Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.