GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,261,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Avantor by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 77,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.