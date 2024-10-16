Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

ARLP opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

