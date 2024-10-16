Procyon Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 51,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Intel by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 95,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 467,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 3.3 %

INTC stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

