Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

