Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $287.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

