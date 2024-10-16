Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 337 Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LABU. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,180,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,858,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.04. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $176.99.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

