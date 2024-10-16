Procyon Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

